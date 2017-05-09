VIDEO: Lakers’ Jordan Clarkson Pulls Off Nasty Crossover Leaving Defender Helpless

The Los Angeles Lakers young core have grown throughout these last two seasons, showing progress and concluding with their impressive winning streak at the end of the 2016-17 NBA season. Young pieces such as Jordan Clarkson continue to show promise while adjusting and gaining experience in the NBA.

Head coach Luke Walton has Clarkson and his young roster fully invested into the future, dating back to when he said he would run through a brick wall for his coach. Clarkson chose to remain with the Lakers after his rookie contract expired, agreeing to a four-year, $50 million contract extension.

While Clarkson continues his bid at playing in the Philippines, he was recently spotted participating in a three-on-three contest, with former Lakers teammates Metta World Peace and Julius Randle. The matchup turned into a heated competition, as do these exhibitions. The game reached a climax when Clarkson’s crossover embarrassed his defender and making him fall, before feeding World Peace for a three-pointer, via World Peace’s Twitter:

Clarkson adapted to his newfound role of the bench during the 2016-17 season, before being re-inserted into the starting lineup to dispel Russell of his point guard duties.

During his third season, the Missouri product averaged 14.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.