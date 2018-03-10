Video: Isaiah Thomas Explains Wearing Lakers Warm-Up Set As Child On Class Picture Day



The 2018 season has been an emotional one and bit of a rollercoaster for point guard Isaiah Thomas, to say the least. After just 15 games, the Cleveland Cavaliers traded Thomas to the Los Angeles Lakers, putting him in his third city in over six months.

When Boston traded Thomas to Cleveland over the summer, Thomas was highly distraught by the sudden move. But this time he felt the trade worked out best for his career. Although it was a surprising move by Cleveland, Thomas was more excited than ever to be given the fresh start.

Specifically, because it meant going to Los Angeles and playing for the Lakers. It’s the team Thomas grew up rooting for, with Kobe Bryant serving as his favorite player.

With that affinity came Thomas owning a Lakers warm-up set his father purchased. Thomas wore it with plenty of regularity, including on a day that’s been captured forever.

Despite his father asking that he not wear the uniform set so often, particularly on what was picture day at his school, Thomas did so anyway. So a class photo exists of Thomas wearing his Lakers pullover while his peers are in more traditional clothing.

Now Thomas, who is on an expiring contract, is hopeful to remain with the Lakers for the long haul. He discussed that and more in an “E:60” interview scheduled to air Sunday, March 11, at 6 a.m PT.