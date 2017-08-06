Video: Chris Paul Yells At James Harden For Not Taking Layup During Drew League Game

Despite a stellar 2016-17 campaign in which they moved James Harden to the point guard position resulting in an MVP caliber season and a three-seed in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets decided to shake up their backcourt this offseason by trading for All-Star point guard Chris Paul, formally of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Both Paul and Harden are ball-dominant guards, so it will be interesting to see how head coach Mike D’Antoni fits them together.

The two have been getting a chance to get to know each other this summer though, as they have both been playing in the Drew League in Los Angeles.

While it was all fun to start out, as the duo demonstrated some stellar passing clinics to each other and their other teammates, in their most recent game Paul appeared to get upset at Harden for not taking a layup, resulting in Paul yelling at his new teammate on the court while Harden hilariously laughed and danced it off, via Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

Paul is known to be ultra-competitive on the court, which has caused him to clash with some teammates like Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan throughout the course of his career.

Harden is a bit more laid back, so it will be interesting to see if the duo will be able to coexist. Paul has one year remaining on his contract so he will become an unrestricted free agent next summer, while Harden recently signed the richest extension in the history of the NBA to remain in Houston longterm.