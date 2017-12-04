Thomas Bryant Assigned To South Bay Lakers

After three games with the Los Angeles Lakers, none of which he appeared in, Thomas Bryant was assigned to their G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers, on Monday morning. The parent team is off until beginning a road trip Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Bryant re-joins a South Bay team that recently had their five-game winning streak snapped by the Agua Caliente Clippers. Bryant also reunites with Ivica Zubac, who scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds in the loss.

In seven games with South Bay, Bryant has averaged 21.1 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. He’s yet to appear in a regular-season game for the Lakers.

While the rookie center has gone to and from South Bay with some regularity, there was one point where Bryant asked the Lakers to leave him with their affiliate so he could receive guaranteed playing time.

The sentiment sat well with Lakers head coach Luke Walton, who has praised Bryant’s work ethic and dedication to improving.

Even with their loss, South Bay is tied for the best record in the G League at 8-2. The strong start earned Coby Karl Head Coach of the Month honors for games played in November.

South Bay’s next game is Tuesday against the Northern Arizona Suns at Prescott Valley Event Center. It’s the first meeting between the two teams this season.