Thomas Bryant Assigned To South Bay Lakers, Expected To Play Against Reno Bighorns

The shuttling continued Wednesday for Thomas Bryant, as he once again was assigned to the South Bay Lakers. Bryant is expected to play for South Bay when they host the Reno Bighorns at 7:00 p.m. PT at the UCLA Health Training Center.

While Bryant has joined the Lakers for a handful of games, he’s yet to receive any NBA minutes this season. In four games with South Bay, the 20-year-old is averaging 20.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks in 30.3 minutes per game.

In addition to Bryant, the Lakers have recalled and assigned Vander Blue, Alex Caruso, Josh Hart and Ivica Zubac at various points this season. While Bryant has yet to see the floor with the Lakers, the others have.

Bryant was selected in the second round (No. 42 overall) in the 2017 NBA Draft. The Lakers view him as a developmental project who needs some time to mature and develop.

Head coach Luke Walton recently lauded Bryant for his preference to remain with the G League affiliate rather than join the Lakers for a game, since it meant an opportunity to receive minutes.

Bryant now re-joins a South Bay team that is on a modest two-game winning streak and sitting atop the Western Conference with a 5-1 record.

As for the Lakers, they face the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night in the second of a back-to-back.

