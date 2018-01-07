South Bay Lakers Drop Fourth Straight Game

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK – The South Bay Lakers finished their road trip without a win as they fell to the Oklahoma City Blue, 110-99, on Saturday night. The Lakers (14-10), were led by 18 points from Alex Caruso, playing his first game with the team since December 19 after spending some time with Los Angeles as part of his two-way contract. The Blue (14-11) were paced by 21 points from Myke Henry and a double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) from Mike Cobbins.

Scott Machado led the Lakers to an early 27-21 lead through one, as he tallied six points, three rebounds, two assists and three steals in the first quarter alone. Daniel Hamilton kept the Blue close with seven points in the opening period. Oklahoma City started the second quarter on a 10-0 run and carried that momentum to a 53-45 halftime lead. Bryce Alford led the way with 16 points in the first half. Michael Holyfield, who started in place of an ill Thomas Bryant, nearly grabbed a double-double at the half with nine points and eight rebounds.

The Blue took a 79-69 lead into the fourth quarter as Henry scored 11 points in the third frame. Caruso scored seven points in the third to keep South Bay within striking distance. However, the Lakers were not able to overcome the deficit in the fourth quarter as they dropped their fourth straight game on the road.

Henry’s strong night (21 points, five rebounds, three steals) led a trio of high-scorers off the bench, including 17 points from Markel Brown and Alford’s 16 points, including 4-9 from deep. Rashawn Thomas (16 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Hamilton (12 points, six rebounds, six assists) both stuffed the stat sheet alongside Cobbins’ double-double.

South Bay welcomed the return of their point guard as Caruso impacted the game in all areas with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists off the bench. Travis Wear grabbed a double-double (16 points, 10 rebounds) and was nearly joined by Machado (16 points, nine assists) and Holyfield (11 points, nine rebounds). Vander Blue also scored in double digits (11 points) for South Bay.

The South Bay Lakers will head to Canada as they compete in the annual G League Showcase. The Lakers will face the Long Island Nets in their first game of the competition on Thursday, January 11 at 1:00 from the Mississauga SportZone Complex.