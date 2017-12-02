Lakers News: South Bay’s Coby Karl Named G League Coach Of The Month For November

Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle Kuzma wasn’t the only member of the organization to take home an award for a strong performance in the month of November. After leading his team to an 8-1 start, South Bay Lakers head coach Coby Karl was named G League Coach of the Month.

In only his second season at the helm, Karl is already producing impressive results. The South Bay club finished the month on a five-game winning streak with talented players like Vander Blue, Alex Caruso, and Thomas Bryant leading the way.

Blue and Caruso occupy the Lakers’ two-way contracts, allowing them to float between the G League and NBA, while Bryant has a two-year deal with the Lakers that includes a team option for the second year.

Of course, Karl himself has plenty of NBA pedigree as well. He spent three seasons in the NBA, including one with the Lakers, though the bulk of his time was in the D-League.

With NBA-quality talent at his disposal, Karl has managed to guide South Bay to a dream start. They currently enjoy an offensive rating of 113.7 and a defensive rating of 100.9, which equates to a positive net rating of 12.8, which is best in the G League.

Given the unmitigated success of his team, Karl is unquestionably a worthy selection as G League coach of the month.

