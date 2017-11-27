Raiders Quarterback Derek Carr Receives Custom Lakers Jersey

The Los Angeles Lakers franchise is among the world’s most recognizable brands, and boast one of the strongest fan bases in not only basketball, but sports as a whole. Fans from across the globe proudly represent the team on a daily basis and have stuck with the organization through thick and thin.

To no surprise, given their geographical location and historical success, the Lakers possess a large celebrity following. Among the most notable fans include rapper, actor and Los Angeles native Ice Cube, and actor Jack Nicholson — a courtside season ticket holder for over four decades.

Many athletes from different sports have also shared their rooting interest for the Lakers. That includes Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who proudly displayed a custom Lakers jersey the team sent him:

Earlier this month, Carr’s teammate, Khalil Mack, received a personalized jersey from his hometown Miami Heat. That’s when Carr brought the news to the Lakers’ attention, in which the team promptly responded.

we got you! Check your DMs. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 9, 2017

Carr’s support for the Lakers was previously evident this past summer when he actively tuned into Twitter for minute-to-minute updates on the Paul George sweepstakes. The 26-year-old is also a huge fan of Kobe Bryant and embraces his “Mamba Mentality”.

In addition to the Lakers, Carr is an avid fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Fresno, Calif., native openly expressed his support for the club during its World Series run this past October.

With the Raiders’ expected move to Las Vegas in 2020, fans around the Southern California area will soon have a much more convenient path to attend games.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERS NATION FORUM CLUB