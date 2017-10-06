Proceeds From Lakers-Kings Preseason Game To Be Donated To Those Affected By Las Vegas Tragedy

Many people were affected deeply by the tragic incident that took place in Las Vegas last Sunday when a man opened fire at a music concert, killing 58 people in what is the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

With the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings set to play a preseason basketball game in Las Vegas this Sunday, there were some questions as to whether the game would still take place. The game will go on as scheduled and now both franchises will use it to help those in need.

The organization announced that they, the Kings, and all other organizations involved in the game, will donate all proceeds to the victims of the tragedy:

The Los Angeles Lakers organization announced today that, along with the Sacramento Kings, T-Mobile Arena, AEG, and MGM Resorts International, it will donate the proceeds from Sunday night’s preseason game vs. Sacramento in Las Vegas to aid those affected by the tragic incident on October 1. The donation will be made through the MGM Resorts Foundation and all of the money raised will go directly to benefit victims, their families and first responders. More information about the Foundation can be found at http://www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.

Kings owner Vivek Ranadive also released a statement speaking on the incident:

“To say we are united in grief does not fully convey the sadness we feel as we offer our deepest sympathies and support to those impacted,” said Sacramento Kings Owner and Chairman Vivek Ranadivé. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, their families and everyone enduring this heartbreaking tragedy. Together we will remain Vegas strong.”

This is a great sign of solidarity between the two organizations, as well as T-Mobile Arena, MGM Resorts, and AEG. This was truly a terrible incident that took place and they are making an effort to help in whatever way they can.

Though there is nothing that can be done to bring back those who were lost in this awful tragedy, it is wonderful to see organizations coming together to try and make a difference, even if it is a small one.