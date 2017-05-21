Potential Lakers Draft Pick Lonzo Ball And Brothers Dominate Gym After Lottery Results

Along with Los Angeles Lakers brass and avid fan base of the storied franchise, the Ball family was ecstatic about the results of the NBA Draft Lottery earlier this week. The Lakers were able to keep their lottery pick and actually move up to No. 2 making UCLA’s Lonzo Ball the obvious choice if Washington’s Markelle Fultz is off the board.

Apparently, after getting the kind of results the Ball family was hoping for in the lottery, Lonzo and his brothers, LaMelo and LiAngelo, headed straight for the gym to play some five-on-five at 24 Hour Fitness.

The next step for Lonzo and the Ball family will likely be arranging a workout with the Los Angeles Lakers. In an interview with Lakers Nation after the draft lottery on Tuesday, LaVar Ball said Lonzo will only be working out for Los Angeles.

The Lakers have already worked out a number of draft prospects that they may be considering for their No. 28 pick or possibly options to fill out their roster for the NBA Summer League in July.

With the NBA Draft set to take place on June 22, Lonzo’s workout with the team might not happen for another couple of weeks. The Lakers brass will likely also bring in some of the other top prospects in the draft like Fultz, De’Aaron Fox (Kentucky), Josh Jackson (Kansas), and Jayson Tatum (Duke) before making their decision on who they’ll take at second overall next month.