Podcast: Lonzo Ball, Julius Randle & The Lakers’ Young Core

The Los Angeles Lakers have been building around their young core for the last few seasons, but just how good are players like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle, and Kyle Kuzma?

Since the retirement of Kobe Bryant, the Lakers have been on the lookout for a new star to ascend to the throne. They have hoped to land a star via free agency, pursuing names like Carmelo Anthony, LaMarcus Aldridge, and Kevin Durant over the years, but all have declined to come join a rebuilding team.

In the meantime, the losses have accumulated, as have the high draft picks. Could the Lakers finally have an enticing foundation in place?

On the latest Game Theory podcast with Sam Vecenie, LakersNation.com’s Trevor Lane joins to talk about the young core and what the future holds.

Ball has had an up-and-down season, but what he brings to the floor on a nightly basis is undeniable and a key component of the team’s identity. However, questions linger about just how strong of an influence his father, LaVar, has on the team’s success.

Additionally, L.A. finds themselves in an interesting situation with Julius Randle, who will become a restricted free agent this summer. Matching a big offer to Randle could derail their big plans for free agency, but with how well he has played this season, can the Lakers really afford to lose their go-to post player?

Ingram has also shown flashes of brilliance, and Vecenie argues that he may have the highest ceiling of any of the team’s young players.