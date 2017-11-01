Pistons Coach Stan Van Gundy Laments Lakers Dominance

The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a much-needed third win of the season with a dominant performance against the Detroit Pistons on Halloween. It was a game that saw everything clicking for Los Angeles, with seemingly everyone on the team finding ways to make positive contributions.

The victory moves the Lakers to three wins and four losses on the season, though a consistent theme has been their struggles on offense.

Heading into the game, they ranked 29th in the league in offensive efficiency but vowed to ramp up the pace in order to help turn things around. Apparently, the tweaks made by head coach Luke Walton worked, as Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy conceded after the game, via Shahan Ahmed of NBCLA:

Stan Van Gundy: "It was a humbling experience…I think they absolutely dominated the full 48 minutes. They won all four quarters." #Lakers — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) November 1, 2017

Even though it was a team approach, the Lakers still saw several individuals stand out. Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram will likely get most of the praise from Lakers fans, but Van Gundy was quick to credit Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma, who both came off the bench, via Joey Ramirez of Lakers.com:

Stan Van Gundy not happy with Julius Randle and Kyle Kuzma vs. his frontcourt: "They just went out there and took them apart." — Joey Ramirez (@JoeyARamirez) November 1, 2017

