PHOTOS: Lakers New Practice Facility Almost Finished

Last summer, the Los Angeles Lakers announced that they would be partnering with UCLA in creating the UCLA Health Training Center, a new practice facility for the team in El Segundo.

Construction on the new facility is expected to be finished soon and the official Twitter page for the Training Center recently released some pictures showing off exactly how things are coming together:

Not one, but two courts with the freshly painted purple and gold. #TeamUCLALakers pic.twitter.com/VxTwERMsT6 — UCLA Health TC (@UCLAHealthTC) April 21, 2017

We're almost there. The new locker room is filling out. #TeamUCLALakers pic.twitter.com/WyOzqyBRFM — UCLA Health TC (@UCLAHealthTC) April 18, 2017

The new state-of-the-art facility will house both the Lakers and their D-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers (formerly the Los Angeles D-Fenders). It is a 120,000 square foot facility that will include everything the young Lakers need to maximize their efforts to improve this offseason.

This summer will be a major one for the Lakers as the team looks to finally turn things around and get back to their winning ways. President Jeanie Buss has told Magic Johnson and the front office that she wants to win sooner rather than later so some major moves could be explored this offseason.