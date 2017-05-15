Paul George Talks Lakers Rumors, Plans To Workout With Kobe Bryant

The Paul George rumors surrounding his desire to play for the Los Angeles Lakers continue with the offseason in full swing for the Indiana Pacers and the storied franchise in the City of Angels.

On Monday night, George made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about all the speculation surrounding him being linked to the Lakers. Kimmel asked George about Magic Johnson’s appearance on his show a few weeks ago in which the two talked about the perennial All-Star and showed him the clip.

Kimmel asked George whether Magic’s comments have an impact on him. George responded by saying the following:

“I love Magic,” George said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “Great dude. I’m always going to get those ties. I’m an L.A. kid. Actually, Kobe is like the biggest person in my house. Not even me.” Kimmel: Have you talked to Kobe about coming to the Lakers? “Not yet. I plan on working out with him.” Kimmel: You are going to workout with him? “Yeah, pick his brain a little bit.” Kimmel: Have you worked out with him before? “No, not yet.” Are you nervous about that? “Oh yeah. Absolutely. I’m training now to get ready to workout with him.” Kimmel: Are you prepared for that kind of situation? (4 a.m. workouts) “If it’s with Kobe, whatever he says you’ve got to do.”

Of course, George is still under contract with the Indiana Pacers for at least one more season. George can opt out of his deal next summer and become a free agent, therefore, able to control his own fate, but until then, only a trade can bring him to Los Angeles.

The timing of George’s appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live is interesting with the Lakers’ fate regarding their top-three protected draft pick will be determined tomorrow in the NBA Draft Lottery.

If the Lakers keep their lottery pick, they’ll be in a better situation to acquire George for the Pacers in a trade.