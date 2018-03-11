Northern Arizona Suns Top South Bay Lakers 137-120

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ – The South Bay Lakers fell to the Northern Arizona Suns, 137-120, in a physical battle on Sunday night. Andre Ingram led the Lakers (27-18) with a season-high 28 points, but South Bay was not able to keep up with the Suns late. Northern Arizona (21-24) was paced by Josh Gray’s 38 points. Despite the loss, South Bay won the season series, 3-1, over the Suns.

The Suns took a one-point lead into the second quarter, 31-30, behind eight points from Archie Goodwin. Robert Heyer and James Southerland each scored eight points to keep the game competitive. Alec Peters and Gray got going in the second quarter with nine points apiece to give the Suns a 66-61 halftime lead. V.J. Beachem scored eight points off the bench in the second to lead South Bay.

The Suns kept a slight 94-91 lead through three quarters behind a balanced scoring attack. Ingram got going in the third quarter with 13 points to keep his team close. However, the Suns outscored the Lakers, 43-29 in the final period as Gray exploded for 18 points in the quarter to secure the win.

Gray shot 6-11 from three-point range en route to his game-high 38 points and Goodwin added 24 points for the Suns. Rahlir Hollis-Jefferson and Alec Peters each scored 14 points as Lavoy Allen (11 points) and Xavier Silas (10 points) also reached double figures.

Ingram reached 28 points in his fifth start of the season as he finished the game one triple away from 700 three-pointers made in his illustrious career. Demarcus Holland notched his third double-double of the year with 13 points and a career-high 12 rebounds to go along with five assists and four steals. Stephaun Branch scored 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds off the bench and Southerland added 18 points of his own. Thomas Bryant (17 points) and Heyer (11 points) also reached double-digit scoring for South Bay.

The South Bay Lakers will be back in action on Thursday, March 15 at 7:00 when they host the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario for the final meeting of the year at the UCLA Health Training Center.