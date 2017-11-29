Nick Young Eager To Talk ‘Trash’ And Have ‘Fun’ In First Game Against Lakers

Among the many storylines when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday night will be Nick Young and his first time facing his former team.

Young spent the last four seasons with his hometown Lakers and experienced enough ups and downs for an entire career. He went from leading scorer and fan favorite, to the dog house of former head coach Byron Scott, to the subject of teammate turmoil, to expected cut candidate, to reliable starter.

It was well expected that Young and the Lakers would part ways this offseason and when he chose to sign the Warriors, it was the perfect match. Now ahead of his return, Young appeared on the Planet Dubs Podcast and discussed his mindset going into Wednesday’s game:

“I’m going to go in and try to kill them guys. It’s going to be fun. I’m going to be talking trash and just having fun.”

Some of Young’s former teammates had some friendly words for him, including Larry Nance Jr. who joked about possibly dunking on Young. That prompted a response from Young, and it came in classic Swaggy P fashion:

“I think it’s all fun until we get out there. Larry is not going to be able to play, so I’m not worried about Larry. I’m not worried about Jordan either, because by the time he gets in, we’ll be up by 30. His mind is going to be gone. … Julius, I understand he’s been ballin’ a little bit. But still messed up in the head because he just got married. That’s why his game isn’t as high as it’s supposed to be right now. … I’m going to talk a lot of trash to Luke when I see him.”

Young apparently isn’t keeping up with the latest Lakers news as he seems unaware that Nance made his return Monday night. Regardless, Young’s pre-game trash talk falls right in line with everything fans know about him.

It will be fun to see Young’s interaction with his former teammates and how they attack each other. As Young said, everything is fun until the game begins and both sides will be playing hard for a victory.

