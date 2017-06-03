NBA News: John Wall Believes De’Aaron Fox Will Have Best Career Of Guards In Draft

The upcoming NBA Draft is loaded with talent and is one of the deepest in a long time. Many teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, have a chance to select a franchise changing type of player. While there are some very good wings players entering the draft, the top three selections could all be point guards.

Markelle Fultz and Lonzo Ball are almost certainly expected to be the first two picks and the possible third is Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox.

Fox averaged 16.7 points and 4.6 assists per game during his lone season with the Wildcats. He is extremely fast and is very active on the defensive end. He can make an impact on a nightly basis on both ends of the floor. That has led to Washington Wizards point guard, John Wall, to say that Fox will have the best career between him, Ball, and Fultz in an interview with CSN Mid-Atlantic.

“A lot of people say it’s bias because he’s from Kentucky, but I think De’Aaron Fox might end up being the best point guard out of that class. He reminds me of myself a lot, just a lefty.”

That is some pretty high praise from Wall, who has become become one of best guards in the league within the past few seasons. As Wall points out himself, many will claim bias due to Fox also going to Kentucky. Wall says he sees some of himself in Fox and many scouts agree as he has drawn comparisons to Wall because of his elite athleticism and shooting concerns coming into the league.

With so many questions surrounding Ball and the Lakers, Fox could be the guy for the Lakers. He is not the passer Ball is or the scorer like Fultz, but he definitely has the ability to have huge offensive nights like when he scored 39 points in the Sweet Sixteen against Ball’s UCLA Bruins.