NBA Video: Tracy McGrady Officially Inducted Into Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall Of Fame



This weekend marked the official induction of yet another class into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. Every year the NBA legends get to witness another recently retired player enter their ranks, joining basketball immortality. 11 people have been chosen for the 2017 class, with Tracy McGrady headlining the NBA.

McGrady spent 15 seasons in the NBA, earning the reputation as one of the elite scorers during the 2000s. Although McGrady did fall victim to a series of injuries during his career, he also had his stint atop the NBA. During his 15 seasons, he spent time with the Toronto Raptors, Orlando Magic, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs.

Many remember McGrady during his time with the Magic and Rockets, emerging into one of the deadliest basketball arsenals any scorer has ever had. Standing at 6’8″, McGrady possessed the height, basketball IQ, and athleticism to capitalize on any defender.

McGrady led the NBA in scoring twice, during the 2002-03 and 2003-04 seasons with the Magic. Every inductee gets to choose a person to bring them into the shrine, with McGrady choosing Isiah Thomas, the man who drafted him ninth overall during the 1997 NBA Draft.

At the conclusion of his career, the seven-time All-NBA selection finished just outside of the top 50 all time in points scored, with a total of 18,381 points. McGrady certainly would have eclipsed that mark had the consistent ankle injuries that plagued his career not happened.

He ranks as one of the best stars in NBA history to never win an NBA title, although he was close during his final season with the Spurs. He originally burst onto the NBA scene as a part of the dynamic duo with his cousin, Vince Carter, before electing to become the focal point of a team when he signed with the Magic. Had it not been for the unfortunate injuries to Grant Hill, that Magic team could have been something special.

McGrady celebrates will well-deserved induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, receiving the rightful respect from those that have paved the way for him.