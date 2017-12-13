NBA Trade Rumors: Paul George Trade Value Hurt By Threat Of Lakers

It is well-known that the Los Angeles Lakers have big plans to bring in major free agents this summer. One of the top names available, and who has long been linked to the team, is Oklahoma City Thunder wing Paul George.

George was traded to the Thunder this past summer and many believed they would be one of the West’s top teams. However, the trio of George, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony has failed to gel, and the Thunder currently sit below .500 and would be out of the playoffs if they began right now.

With George’s contract up after this season, and the possibility of losing another superstar lingering over them, some believe Oklahoma City could look to move George by the trade deadline. According to Sam Amick of USA Today, the Thunder could keep George if for nothing else than lack of leverage:

Rival executives will argue that his value is depressed because of the alive-and-well rumor he is headed for the Lakers, knowing full well that the Thunder don’t want to lose a superstar for the second time in three summers after Kevin Durant. The lack of leverage, if nothing else, could compel the Thunder to see this through until the summertime.

The George-to-Lakers rumor still being prevalent and believed around the league is certainly noteworthy. The Lakers want to make a splash this summer and George still seems to be their best bet at doing that.

Even though the Thunder are struggling more than anyone anticipated, they won’t just give George away for a terrible return. Additionally, The Lakers won’t offer anything of significance with the belief that they can simply sign him this summer without giving up anything.

And other teams would be hesitant to make a big offer for someone likely to leave after the season. In the end, the Lakers and George still could come together, but the summer is most likely time for it to happen.

