NBA Trade Rumors: Lakers Had Interest In Acquiring Carmelo Anthony Prior To Thunder Trade

Among the many intriguing NBA storylines last offseason was the New York Knicks’ standoff with superstar Carmelo Anthony, and how the situation would ultimately play out.

Anthony was clearly unhappy with the Knicks’ direction and preferred a change of scenery to a team that was ready to contend for a championship. After holding out for an opportunity to play with Chris Paul on the Houston Rockets, Anthony eventually agreed to waive his no-trade clause to join Russell Westbrook and the newly-acquired Paul George in Oklahoma City.

Prior to Anthony’s move to the Thunder, however, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly had interest in acquiring him, per Ian Begley of ESPN:

The Lakers and Trail Blazers, among other teams, had interest in dealing for Anthony. But ultimately, nothing came to fruition. Anthony was stuck in New York until new president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry moved him to Oklahoma City shortly before training camp.

The Lakers previously expressed interest in Anthony when he tested the free-agent market in 2014. While Anthony considered switching coasts for an opportunity to play alongside Kobe Bryant, he opted to re-sign with the Knicks on a max contract.

Ever since taking the helm, president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have explored all avenues in adding superstar talent to an organization that has lacked in that department since Bryant’s retirement in 2015.

Though the Lakers missed out on landing Anthony for a second time, there won’t be a shortage of rumors surrounding the team and high-profile players in the months ahead when George, LeBron James and DeMarcus Cousins hit the open market and potentially ponder signing with Los Angeles.

