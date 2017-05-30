NBA Rumors: Teams May Not Be Willing To Take A ‘Risk’ On Chris Bosh

Miami Heat All-Star, Chris Bosh, last played an NBA game during the 2015-16 season. Bosh was diagnosed with blood clots that have prevented him from playing competitive basketball. After Heat physicians flunked Bosh for his annual physical at the start of training camp prior to last season, Heat president Pat Riley said that it was likely that Bosh’s tenure in Miami was over.

Bosh is still owed more than $52 million dollars through the end of the 2018-19 season and getting rid of Bosh’s contract would add a generous amount of cap space and would allow the Heat to make a run at marquee free-agent.

Although Bosh’s time with Miami is over, the veteran forward may try to continue his career in the NBA with another franchise. Unfortunately, he may have a tough time finding a team willing sign due to his health issues. An anonymous Western Conference executive said the following about Bosh, viaDavid Aldridge of NBA.com,

“I don’t see how medical people will want to sign off and clear him. Unless something has changed with his health recently … I don’t know of a team that would want to take that type of a risk.”

Bosh was an integral part of the Heat advancing to four straight trips to the NBA Finals alongside Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. After James opted to return to Cleveland in the summer of 2014, Bosh and Wade stayed back and tried to help the Heat stay afloat in the Eastern Conference. That took a major hit last summer when Wade also decided to return home to Chicago and join the Bulls. Although Bosh did not play a single minute last season, it would have been difficult for him to pull the Heat far into the postseason.

Bosh has argued that he can play, citing other professional athletes with the same condition that have returned to action in their respective sports. It remains to be seen whether any team would be willing to take a chance on signing Bosh to their team, but if he is cleared to return to action, he would definitely become a welcomed addition to a contending team.