NBA Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves Interested In Signing Derrick Rose?

Now that the 2016-17 season has reached the NBA Finals, 28 of the 30 NBA teams are entering offseason mode, ready to gauge the free agent market for valuable additions. Teams just shy of the playoffs, like Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for additions to get them over the hump.

Although 2018 free agency is filled with many potential star free agents, each year provides both minor and major additions that can make an impact. One of the free agents slated for a payday this offseason is guard and former MVP, Derrick Rose.

Rose had a solid 2016-17 season with the Knicks, providing a constant offensive output before suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee. However, the Chicago product has shown a resiliency to succeed, and the Timberwolves, who are ran by Rose’s former coach Tom Thibodeau, are reportedly interested, via ESPN’s Ian Begley:

The Minnesota Timberwolves view Derrick Rose as a potential free-agent target this summer, league sources told ESPN.

The eight-year veteran averaged 18.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists during his first season with the Knicks, showing bursts of excellence that reminded many of his MVP form. The potential move to the Timberwolves could make sense for Rose, as a possible reunion with Thibodeau may be what he needs.

The Timberwolves are stacked with young talent across the board, and are likely looking for proven veterans to aid their development. Minnesota has had current point guard Ricky Rubio on the market for some time, attempting to get fair value for the Spaniard.

In fact, the Timberwolves and Knickcs apparently had a trade in place involving both Rose and Rubio, but it fell apart before it could be finalized:

The Timberwolves and Knicks discussed a potential trade before the deadline for a package headlined by Rose and Minnesota point guard Ricky Rubio, but no agreement was reached.

Thibodeau resided as Rose’s head coach for five of his seasons with the Chicago Bulls, raising his level of play and forming a strong relationship. Many pointed to Rose’s tenure with the Knicks as a stopgap before finding his new destination. Whether or not that turns out to be true will be realized once free agency begins on July 1.