NBA Rumors: LeBron James ‘100 Percent Leaving’ Cavaliers In Free Agency

There has been a lot of talk this summer about LeBron James possibly leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers next year when he becomes a free agent, with the Los Angeles Lakers being a possible destination as he has a home in L.A.

The talks began when Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert decided to part ways with general manager David Griffin, a move that James reportedly was not a fan of.

Due to not having a general manager, the Cavaliers did not make any big moves this summer, as they were rumored to acquire either Paul George or Jimmy Butler which would help them defeat the Golden State Warriors, but they ended up with neither.

Then Cavaliers star point guard Kyrie Irving demanded a trade last month, citing James as the reason. Without Irving the Cavaliers would not have won the 2016 NBA Championship, so if they do end up trading him it will be a big loss.

After everything unraveled this summer, it appears inevitable that James will be leaving Cleveland for a second time next summer in free agency. Chris Sheridan of SheridanHoops.com confirmed that Wednesday, as a source told him that James will 100 percent be leaving:

NBA source said today: "This will be LeBron's final season in Cleveland. He is 100 percent leaving. Relationship with owners beyond repair." — Chris Sheridan (@sheridanhoops) August 16, 2017

That news is huge as there is still an entire NBA season to be played before James becomes a free agent. James holds a full no-trade clause that he has said he would not be willing to waive, so Cleveland will not be able to trade him to get something in return.

It will be interesting to see how this season plays out for Cleveland and if James holds true to his words next summer.

In the meantime the Cavaliers are still searching for trade partners for Irving, as they are now reportedly looking for a young star in return as opposed to a win-now piece in preparation of James leaving next summer.