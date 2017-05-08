NBA Rumors: Kyle Lowry Looking To Move West In Free Agency?

There are plenty of players who could opt-out of their contracts and become free agents this summer, but most will simply re-sign with their respective teams. One of the most attainable will be Toronto Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry.

Lowry said before the season began that he would opt-out of his contract and reiterated that point during Raptors exit interviews after they were swept out of the playoffs by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After two straight seasons of being eliminated by LeBron James and the Cavs, Lowry spoke at length about how no one in the Eastern Conference seems to be closing the gap on James. This has led to speculation that Lowry could look to head West during free agency, via Marc Stein of ESPN:

Late-season rumbles that Kyle Lowry will give legit thought to a free-agent switch to the West are sure to rise in volume after this series — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) May 7, 2017

During Raptors exit interviews, Lowry also spoke on what his top priority in free agency will be, according to Blake Murphy of Raptors Republic:

"A ring. Nothing else. I just want s ring." – Lowry on free agent priorities — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) May 8, 2017

The Los Angeles Lakers have had some interest in Lowry in the past, but if Lowry truly only cares about winning a ring, that would seemingly eliminate them from having any real chance at bringing him in. It would also take a lot of money to do so.

Lowry will be looking for a max deal that would pay him around $35 million per year, but he will be 32 years old soon, has had injury issues, and has struggled in the playoffs over the last couple years.

The Lakers are looking to bring in a superstar this summer, but it’s unclear whether Lowry truly fits that bill. If he is looking to come out to the West, however, Magic Johnson could look to bring him in to help elevate this struggling franchise.