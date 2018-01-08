NBA Rumors: Lakers To Sign Former Clippers Forward Jamil Wilson

The Los Angeles Lakers released Andrew Bogut on Saturday and it didn’t take long for the rumors to begin swirling about who would get his roster spot. The team was expected to target shooting and former Los Angeles Clippers forward Jamil Wilson quickly became the favorite to get a deal.

Wilson started 10 games for the Clippers this season and appeared in 15 overall, but with continual injuries in their backcourt, Doc Rivers decided to release Wilson in order to sign another guard.

Now it looks as if the interest has amounted to a deal, as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Lakers will sign Wilson to a 10-day contract:

Forward Jamil Wilson is signing a 10-day contract with the Lakers, league sources tell ESPN. He's expected to sign Wednesday, play Thursday. Wilson averaged 7 points and 43 percent three-point shooting on a two-way with Clippers. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 8, 2018

Wilson is exactly the type of player the Lakers should be targeting for their open roster spot. The NBA is becoming a league all about interchangeable players who can guard multiple positions and stretch the floor. Wilson fits that mold perfectly.

Listed at 6’7 and 230 pounds, Wilson has the ability to guard most wings and even potentially some power forwards thanks to his strong frame. Most importantly for the Lakers, however, he shot 42.9 percent from 3-point range with the Clippers, a mark far greater than any current Laker is shooting.

It also can’t hurt that Wilson has been in Los Angeles this entire season so he is used to the area, as well as playing at Staples Center, and won’t have to make any major adjustments. Whether or not he sticks around with the Lakers will have to be seen, but they moved quickly to bring him in the fold and Luke Walton will certainly give him the opportunity to prove himself.

