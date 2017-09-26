NBA Rumors: Dwyane Wade ‘Leaning Heavily’ Towards Signing With Cavaliers

Even with training camps finally underway, the movement around the NBA has not ended. Dwyane Wade recently came to a buyout agreement with the Chicago Bulls a number of teams quickly emerged as possibilities with even the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly reaching out.

Despite numerous teams being mentioned, it always seemed as if a reunion with good friend LeBron James on the Cleveland Cavaliers was the most likely move. It now looks as if that’s exactly what will happen.

According to Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com, Wade is leaning heavily towards joining the Cavaliers:

“Dwyane Wade is leaning heavily toward the Cavaliers as his new team once he clears waivers and may have already decided on a reunion with LeBron James, league sources with knowledge of Wade’s thinking told cleveland.com.”

Vardon added that nothing is final as his agent is still taking calls from other interested teams:

“Wade has given no indication publicly what he will do, and at least three teams besides the Cavaliers — Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and his old team the Miami Heat — are interested in him. His agent is taking calls from those teams and others, and Wade told the Associated Press he would do his due diligence as well.”

The move to the Cavaliers makes the most sense for Wade. In addition to reuniting with his good friend, the Cavs give him the best opportunity at winning another championship and he will get plenty of minutes as shooting guard is not their deepest position.

Wade to the Cavaliers will give them a very difficult group to deal with and would further strengthen their status as the favorite once again in the Eastern Conference. With Wade, James, Kevin Love, and Isaiah Thomas once he’s healthy, the Cavaliers will be a tough team to beat.