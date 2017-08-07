NBA Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins Attempting To Recruit Carmelo Anthony To New Orleans?

With free agency basically done and training camp just weeks away, there remains a couple of players whose status is in limbo. One of those is New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony.

It is well known that Anthony wishes to be dealt from the Knicks and with a no-trade clause in his contract he can essentially control where he lands. As it stands, Anthony is believed to only be willing to waive his no-trade clause to land with the Houston Rockets. That won’t stop other teams from being interested and other players from trying to convince him otherwise.

Pelicans Fan Page recently posted on Instagram about the possibility of Anthony potentially coming to New Orleans and DeMarcus Cousins responded to the idea as was caught by ESPN New York’s Ian Begley:

Add Pelicans star DeMarcus Cousins to the list of NBA players who'd like Carmelo Anthony traded to their team: pic.twitter.com/zkr3M5Jb4q — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 7, 2017

Cousins and Anthony were teammates on the most recent Olympic team so they are familiar with each other. A potential front line of Anthony, Cousins, and Anthony Davis would be difficult for any team to match up with. A deal between the two would seem unlikely however.

First and foremost Anthony would still have to agree to join the Pelicans and there is no proof that he would do that. Additionally, the two sides would have to work out a deal and the Pelicans don’t have many assets to include in such a trade without bringing in a third team.

While Cousins and Pelicans fans may wish for a move like this, the likelihood seems very low. It still looks as if Anthony landing in Houston is the most likely scenario.