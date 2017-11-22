NBA Rumors: Clippers Guard Patrick Beverley To Miss Remainder Of 2018 Season After Undergoing Knee Surgery

The Los Angeles Clippers saw a plethora of turnover with their roster during the offseason, allowing J.J. Redick to depart for the Philadelphia 76ers in free agency, and most notably, hammering out an eight-player blockbuster trade that sent superstar point guard Chris Paul to the Houston Rockets.

Among the players that headed back to the Clippers in the deal was Patrick Beverley, who spent the previous four seasons as the starting point guard for the Rockets. The 29-year-old quickly established himself as one of the best defensive guards in the league and looked to add grittiness to a depleted Clippers team.

Unfortunately for the Clippers, they’re off to a dreadful 5-11 start and haven’t lived up to expectations. To make matters worse, Beverley suffered a serious knee injury on Monday, which immediately cast doubt on his availability moving forward.

Per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Beverley will in fact miss the remainder of the 2018 season after undergoing right knee surgery:

After undergoing right knee surgery to repair a microfracture and a torn meniscus, LA Clippers guard Patrick Beverley will miss the rest of the season, league sources told ESPN.

Beverley joins a long list of Clippers players who have been sidelined by injury. Offseason acquisitions Danilo Gallinari and Milos Teodosic aren’t expected to return to action any time soon, as the pair cope with respective buttocks and foot injuries.

Beverley made headlines on Opening Night when he told Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball that players would be coming after him because of his father’s demeanor. LaVar Ball immediately responded to Beverley and called him a “nobody”.

That added intrigue to the next matchup between the two teams, which is set for Monday in what’s a designated Clippers home game at Staples Center. But with Beverley due to miss the rest of the season, fans will have to wait until next year to see if there’s any bad blood with Lonzo Ball.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERS NATION FORUM CLUB