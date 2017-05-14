NBA Rumors: J.J. Redick Likely To Leave Los Angeles Clippers In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Clippers perhaps have the most difficult impending free agency period, with three of their top producers set to become free agents. Chris Paul, Blake Griffin, and J.J. Redick are all set to become free agents, ready to gauge multiple teams in order to get a sense of their market value.

As the NBA playoffs continue on and head into the conference finals, more and more teams say goodbye to their 2016-17 season. Each NBA team has to re-focus at the conclusion and understand their impending player situations going into free agency, as is the case with the Clippers.

It appears as though one free agent set to leave the Clippers is Redick, via Mike Chiari of Bleacher Report:

Sharpshooting guard JJ Redick is reportedly likely to leave the Los Angeles Clippers as a free agent during the offseason. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Redick is seeking between $18 million and $20 million per season in his next contract.

Redick is seeking that $18-$20 million range per season, as a part of the expanding NBA salary cap. After earning $7.3 million in the final year of his contract, the sharp shooter desires the hefty payday that is going on throughout the NBA.

Clippers owner Steve Ballmer already stated that he is willing to pay Paul and Griffin whatever it takes to re-sign, meaning a deduction in salary available for other players on the roster. Head coach and president of basketball operations, Doc Rivers, remains insistent on keeping their successful culture, but at the end of the day the impending free agents have the final say on where they want to play.

Redick averaged 15.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists in 28.2 minutes per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from three-point range and 89.1 percent from the charity stripe.