NBA Playoffs Video: Saturday’s Top 5 Plays

From the monster dunk by Giannis Antetokounmpo and John Wall’s behind the back attack, to Marc Gasol’s big shot with the game on the line to sink the San Antonio Spurs, these are the Top 5 Plays from Saturday’s first round action in the NBA.
