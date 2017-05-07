NBA Playoffs Highlights: Warriors Put Jazz On The Brink Of Elimination

Last night the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz series headed to Salt Lake City for Game 3 of their Western Conference semifinals series. With the Warriors leading the series 2-0 the Jazz needed a win to stay alive, and unfortunately, they were not able to do so.

The Warriors now have a chance tomorrow night to close the series out and await the winner of the San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets other Western Conference semifinal matchup. On the other hand, the Jazz needs a near perfect performance to win and extend the series back to Oakland for Game 5.

Game 3: Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz (Warriors lead series, 3-0)

Kevin Durant scored 38 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Warriors to a 102-91 victory. Steph Curry chipped in with 23 points of his own. With Curry and Klay Thompson struggling to shoot the ball most of the night, a combined 7-for-29, Durant had to take over and lead Golden State to take a commanding 3-0 lead. The Jazz led early in the fourth quarter, but the Warriors went on a 10-4 run to take control of the game.

Gordan Hayward finished with 29 points to lead the Jazz. The other four starters for Utah finished in double figures, but it was not enough. With their backs now against the wall, the Jazz will need a valiant effort to keep their season alive.