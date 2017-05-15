NBA Playoffs Highlights: Warriors Erase 25-Point Deficit For Game One Win

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors was played Sunday afternoon. The Warriors, who last played on May 8th after sweeping the Utah Jazz, started the game a little sluggish. The Spurs on the other hand were coming in to the game riding high as they were coming off a 39-point win to eliminate the Houston Rockets last Thursday.

The biggest question mark coming into the game was the health of Kawhi Leonard’s ankle. It was safe to say it had no effect on him until the third quarter where he turned it after landing on the foot of Warriors center, ZaZa Pachulia. The Warriors took advantage of Leonard’s absence and came back from a 25-point deficit to take Game 1.

Game 1: San Antonio Spurs @ Golden State Warriors (Warriors lead series, 1-0)

Steph Curry scored 40 points and Kevin Durant chipped in with 34 points to help the Warriors erase a 25-point deficit to win 113-111. Curry scored 19 points in the third quarter to cut into the Spurs lead. The Warriors took the lead for good when Draymond Green scored on a three-point play with a little over a minute left in the game.

Before Leonard went down in the third quarter the Spurs were looking like they were on their way to a blowout Game 1 win. Leonard, with 26 points, and LaMarcus Aldridge, who finished the game with 28 points, were completely dominating the game until Leonard’s injury took place.

If Leonard is forced to sit out Game 2 the Spurs will need major contributions from their role players to upset the Warriors. The Spurs will need to hope that Leonard can recover quickly and be back on the court as soon as possible to stay in the series.