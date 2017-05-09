NBA Playoffs Highlights: Warriors Crush Jazz For Series Sweep

Last night, the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz played Game 4 of their second-round playoff series. With the Warriors up 3-0 in the series, they had a chance to sweep and get some rest ahead of the Western Conference Finals. Golden Sate proceeded to make easy work of the Jazz and advance to the next round.

They now await the winner of the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs series that is tied at two games apiece. Game 5 of that series is tonight in San Antonio.

Game 4: Golden State Warriors @ Utah Jazz (Warriors win series, 4-0)

Steph Curry scored 30 points, and three other starters finished in double figures as the Warriors downed the Jazz, 121-95. Curry and Klay Thompson started the game quickly, and the Warriors jumped out to a 39-17 lead after the first quarter. The Jazz were in desperation mode after that and were unable to challenge the Warriors.

Gordan Hayward scored 25 points to lead the Jazz, and Shelvin Mack chipped in with 18 points. Throughout the series, Utah was simply overmatched and needed to play near-perfect basketball to have a chance of threatening the Kevin Durant and company. The absence of starting point guard, George Hill, did not help matters either as the Jazz had to turn to Mack for starting role duties, which left an offensive deficiency off the bench.