NBA Playoffs Highlights: Top 10 Dunks From The First Round

The first round of the NBA playoffs has come and gone, and the action sure did not disappoint as the top 10 dunks of the first round is headlined by Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner, who grabbed his own rebound off a missed jump shot and threw it down over Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson.

At No. 2 on the list, Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. took off from deep to jam on Washington Wizards guard Bojan Bogdanovic.

The rest of the top 10 was filled out by Toronto Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan, Golden State Warriors center JaVale McGee, Memphis Grizzlies guard Wayne Seldon, Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Raptors guard Norman Powell, Wizards point guard John Wall and Los Angeles Clippers center DeAndre Jordan.

The second round of the postseason got underway Sunday afternoon, as the Boston Celtics defeated the Wizards 123-111. Second round play continues Monday night with the Cavaliers hosting the Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs hosting the Houston Rockets.