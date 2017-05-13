NBA Playoffs Highlights: John Wall’s Last Second Three-Pointer Gives Wizards Game 6 Victory

Last night the Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics played Game 6 of their playoff series. The Celtics had a chance to eliminate the Wizards and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals, but the Wizards had different plans.

Washington forced a Game 7 on Monday after winning last night by one point. No visiting team has one in this series and if Washington wants to advance they will need to go into TD Garden and beat the Celtics on their home floor.

Game 6: Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards (Series tied, 3-3)

John Wall hit a go-ahead three-pointer with 3.5 seconds left to lift the Wizards to a 92-91 victory over the Celtics. Wall finished with 26 points and eight assists and Bradley Beal chipped in with 33 points. They combined for 23 of the Wizards 26 points in the final period.

Celtics guard, Isiah Thomas, put Boston up 87-82 late when he knocked down a baseline jumper and a three-pointer. Wall and Beal responded with a pair of free throws and a three-pointer to tie the game. Al Horford then put Boston up a basket when he banked a baseline midrange jumper with 7 seconds left. Wall then hit his go-ahead three that gave the Wizards the win.

Thomas and Avery Bradley finished with 27 points apiece for the Celtics and Horford scored 20 points and grabbed six rebounds. Game 7 now heads back to Boston a chance to set a date with the well rested Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.