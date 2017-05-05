NBA Playoffs Highlights: John Wall Leads Wizards Past Celtics, Warriors Take 2-0 Lead

The Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz and Golden State Warriors continued their playoff series’ last night. Washington used a balanced attack from their starting lineup to crush Boston and the Warriors once again had too much fire power for the Jazz and now have a 2-0 lead in their series.

The Wizards now have a chance to tie the series Sunday night in what will be a pivotal game. Traveling back to Utah is important for the Jazz as they desperately need a Game 3 victory to even have a shot at beating the Warriors. If they don’t the series could be over fast.

Game 3: Boston Celtics @ Washington Wizards (Celtics lead series, 2-1)

John Wall’s 24 points and eight assists helped the Wizards cruise to a 116-89 victory over the Celtics. Otto Porter Jr. and Bojan Bogdanovic also helped by chipping in with 19 points a piece. Washington got off to another scorching start and instead of letting the Celtics back into the game they did a good job of keeping their foot on the gas and not letting the game get away from them.

Boston, who was led by Al Horford’s 16 points, was unable to mount a comeback like they did in Games 1 and 2. Play was physical throughout the entire game, capped by the Wizards Kelly Oubre Jr. being ejected after taking objection to Kelly Olynyk’s screen. Oubre rushed towards him and pushed him to the ground, prompting players from both teams having to be separated. The series resumes Sunday for Game 4, which gives the Wizards a chance to tie the series.

Game 2: Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors (Warriors lead series, 2-0)

Draymond Green showed off his range and finished with 21 points to help the Warriors to a 115-104 victory. Kevin Durant chipped in with 25 points and 11 rebounds. Golden State shot 45.2 percent from three-point land going 14-for-31 from that distance.

Utah was led by Gordon Hayward who fished with a game-high 33 points. Only two other players, Rudy Robert and Shelvin Mack, finished in double-figures for the Jazz. In order to beat the high-octane Warriors the Jazz need everyone from their team to play well and that means having a balanced scoring attack.

With the series now shifting back to Salt Lake City for Games 3 and 4 the Jazz have a chance of getting back into the series and causing the Warriors a little discomfort.