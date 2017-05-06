NBA Playoffs Highlights: Cavaliers Take 3-0 Lead, LaMarcus Aldridge Leads Spurs Past Rockets

A pair of Game 3’s were played last night as the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets continued their series. The Cavs were able to overcome a strong performance by DeMar DeRozan to take a commanding 3-0 lead. The Spurs used a strong game by LaMarcus Aldridge to regain home-court advantage.

Both series will resume tomorrow night and the Cavs will have a chance for a four-game sweep and await their opponent for the Eastern Conference Finals. San Antonio will have the opportunity to take a very important 3-1 lead.

Game 3: Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors (Cavs lead series, 3-0)

LeBron James continued his strong playoff performance as he finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists to help the Cavs to a 115-94 victory. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Love helped chip in with 16 points apiece. Entering the fourth quarter the Cavs held a two-point lead but blew the game wide open.

After finishing Game 2 with only five points, DeRozan had a breakout game and scored with 37 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 19 points, but the Raptors simply didn’t have enough offense, especially with Kyle Lowry hobbled by ankle injury, to keep up with the Cavs. Game 4 is Sunday afternoon and if the Raptors do not step up their game their season will end sooner than they had hoped.

Game 3: San Antonio Spurs @ Houston Rockets (Spurs lead series, 2-1)

With Tony Parker out, LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard picked up the slack and scored 26 points apiece for a 103-92 Spurs victory. Patty Mills chipped in with 15 points off the bench.

After scoring 19 points combined in the first two games, Aldridge finally showed up and it helped propel San Antonio to a huge road victory.

James Harden finished with a game-high 43 points but only managed to dish out five assists. Only two other Rockets players finished in double-figures. The combination of Eric Gordon and Lou Williams only scored nine points and it was all from Gordon. If the Rockets want to win they need those two players to score the ball.