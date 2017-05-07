NBA Playoff Highlights: Top 5 Plays From Warriors Vs. Jazz Game 3

The Golden State Warriors protected homecourt advantage in their second round matchup against the Utah Jazz by winning the first two games of the series by double digits at Oracle Arena.

The series shifted to Utah and Vivint Smart Home Arena Saturday night for Game 3, as the Jazz looked to get in the win column against the top-seeded Warriors.

Jazz center Rudy Gobert got the best of Kevin Durant and the Warriors early, as they opened up a nine-point lead midway through the third quarter at 62-53, but it was all Warriors from there as they outscored them 49-29 to close out the game, earning a 102-91 victory to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson both struggled for Golden State, as they combined to shoot 7-for-29 from the field and 3-for-15 from three, but Durant made up for it with his best performance of the postseason so far.

Durant was unstoppable down the stretch, and he finished with 38 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 15-for-26.

Second round action continues Sunday with three more games, as the Cleveland Cavaliers go for the sweep against the Toronto Raptors, while the Washington Wizards and Houston Rockets look to even up their respective series’ at home against the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs.