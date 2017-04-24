NBA Playoff Highlights: Sunday’s Top-5 Plays

Sunday was yet again another highly anticipated day of the NBA Playoffs, with three games going on in the midst of the first round. The Chicago Bulls and Boston Celtics clashed, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, and Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Clippers all clashed in Game 4 of their respective series.

By the end of the day, both the Bulls-Celtics and Jazz-Clippers series would be tied at two games apiece, while the Rockets opened up a 3-1 series lead. The Cleveland Cavaliers would also wrap up their series with the Indiana Pacers over the weekend, providing ample rest before the second round commences.

The first few weeks of the playoffs provide many outlets for fans to watch, with many spectacular plays during the early stages of the NBA Playoffs. Check out these athletic plays by Russell Westbrook, Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert, Gerald Green and the combination of Victor Oladipo and Jerami Grant.