NBA Playoff Highlights: Spurs Squeeze By Rockets For Game 5 Win, Leonard Injures Ankle

Last night the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs played Game 5 of their second-round series. With the series tied at two games apiece both teams had a chance to gain an important series lead. The Spurs were able to squeeze pass the Rockets but it came at a cost as All-Star forward Kawhi Leonard injured his ankle.

San Antonio now heads back to Houston for Game 6 and chance to close out the series. With the way the series has gone and the unknown severity of Leonard’s injury, there could very well be a Game 7.

Game 5: Houston Rockets @ San Antonio Spurs (Spurs lead series, 3-2)

An overall team effort by the Spurs lead them to a 110-107 overtime victory over the Rockets last night. Leonard and Patty Mills each scored 20-plus points and LaMarcus Aldridge chipped in with 18 points. Danny Green scored seven of his 16 points in overtime, including a go-ahead three-pointer and and-one play with 30 seconds left in the game.

The main concern for the Spurs, however, is the extent of Leonard’s injury. He turned his ankle in the third quarter and tried to play in the fourth, but was unable to go. Gregg Popovich did not allow him to play in overtime, but Leonard says he will play in Game 6.

James Harden finished with a triple-double for the Rockets with 33 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists. He had a chance to tie the game at the end but was eventually blocked from behind by Manu Ginobili. Patrick Beverly and Ryan Anderson, who came off the bench, scored 20 and 19 points respectively. With the Rockets now trailing 3-2 in the series they will need a balanced effort on Thursday to force a Game 7.