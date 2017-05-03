NBA Playoffs Highlights: Isaiah Thomas Drops 53 Points on Wizards, Warriors Cruise Past Jazz

Tuesday night marked the beginning of the Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz series and the Boston Celtics and Washington Wizards continued their head-to-head battle. Celtics guard, Isaiah Thomas, had a game for the ages as he led Boston past the Wizards for a 2-0 series lead.

Kevin Durant and company opened their second-round series against the Jazz with a double-digit victory. Golden State had over a week to rest and prepare for their opponents while the Jazz were coming off a one-day break after their Game 7 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday afternoon.

Game 2: Washington Wizards @ Boston Celtics (Celtics lead series, 2-0)

Boston used a strong performance from Isaiah Thomas to a 129-119 Game 2 victory over the Wizards. He finished with 53 points, four rebounds, and four assists. It was an emotional game for Thomas as it would have also been the 23rd birthday of his late sister, Chyna Thomas.

John Wall finished with 40 points and 13 assists for the Wizards. Washington started the game hot as they led 42-29 after the first quarter, but Boston battled back, and the rest of the game was a heavyweight fight. Otto Porter Jr. drilled a three-pointer with 33 seconds to give the Wizards a 114-112 lead.

Thomas then hit a pair of free throws to tie the game, and both Wall and Bradley Beal missed short jumpers that would have won the game at regulation. Thomas then took over in overtime and willed the Celtics to victory. The series now shifts back to Washington for Game 3 and 4.

Game 1: Utah Jazz @ Golden State Warriors (Warriors lead series, 1-0)

The Warriors were well rested coming into Game 1 of their series against the Jazz as they won 106-94. Golden State was led by Steph Curry who finished with 22 points. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green chipped in with 17 points apiece. The Warriors were a little rusty from behind the three-point line, where they finished 7-for-29.

Rudy Robert led the Jazz with 13 points and eight rebounds. Utah’s go-to guy, Gordon Hayward, only finished with 12 points. The Jazz will need to play at their best to have a chance at beating the Warriors in any game this series.

Warriors coach, Steve Kerr, is still absent from the bench as he deals with complications from back surgery. Interim coach Mike Brown has to lead the Warriors to three straight victories since taking over head coaching duties in Game 3 of the Warriors first-round series against the Portland Trailblazers.