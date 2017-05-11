NBA Playoff Highlights: Avery Bradley Leads Celtics Past Wizards For Game 5 Win

The Washington Wizards and Boston Celtics played Game 5 of their second-round series last night. With the series tied at two games apiece, the winner of this game would head into Friday’s Game 6 in a good position to close out the series. In the end, the Celtics were able to defeat the Wizards and are now one win away from a date with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Washington will need a good bounce back effort to force a Game 7. Being back home should help them, but the Celtics will be ready to end the series.

Game 5: Washington Wizards @ Boston Celtics (Celtics lead series, 3-2)

Avery Bradley scored 29 points and grabbed six rebounds to help the Celtics beat the Wizards, 123-101. Isaiah Thomas and Al Horford chipped in with 18 and 19 points, respectively. Boston led by as many as 26 points, which was helped by making 16 three-pointers throughout the game. After Washington scored the first couple of baskets to start the game, the Celtics proceeded to go on a 16-0 run and take control of the game.

Washington’s John Wall finished with 21 points, four rebounds, and four assists. Bradley Beal scored 16 points, but it was not enough to challenge the Celtics. After putting on passing clinics in Game 3 and 4, the Wizards only dished out 21 assists, compared to the 33 by the Celtics. Wall will play like he did in Games 3 and 4 to help the Wizards force a Game 7 Monday night in Boston.