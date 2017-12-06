Warriors’ Stephen Curry To Miss At Least 2 Weeks With Sprained Right Ankle

For the past three seasons Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has been one of the best players in the NBA. He won back-to-back MVPs, including becoming the first unanimous MVP ever, and won two NBA Championships on his way to becoming one of the biggest international superstars in all of sports.

One factor that’s contributed to Curry’s ascension has been getting over the ankle injuries that plagued him during the early part of his career. He’s played it at least 78 games in each of the past five seasons.

But unfortunately for Curry, he suffered a severely sprained ankle on Monday against the Detroit Pistons. The Warriors announced that Curry’s MRI came back negative but he will be sidelined for at least two weeks and be re-evaluated at that point:

Injury update: Stephen Curry underwent an MRI today in Charlotte, the results of which confirmed that he suffered a sprained right ankle in last night’s game at New Orleans. The MRI indicated that the ankle is stable and structurally intact. He will be re-evaluated in two weeks. — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) December 5, 2017

This is going to be an interesting time for the Warriors as it will show how the team can fare without Curry. The addition of Kevin Durant has caused some to question exactly how important Curry is to the Warriors’ success.

This will also be something that could affect the Los Angeles Lakers. The team has two upcoming games against the Warriors that fall right around that two week timeframe. The Lakers host the Warriors on Dec. 18 (the night Kobe Bryant’s jerseys will be retired) and travel to the Bay Area later that week for a matchup on 22nd.

Hopefully Curry is able to make a full recovery and not have this injury linger for a while. Of course, with the Lakers struggling to get wins right now, any advantage they could receive in a future game with the Warriors would certainly be welcomed.

