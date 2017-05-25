NBA News: Pau Gasol Says Warriors Playing At ‘Highest Level Right Now’

The Golden State Warriors recently eliminated the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals to stamp their third straight trip to the NBA Finals. The series win put their postseason record to a perfect 12-0, which no other team in history has done.

The task of knocking off the Warriors were already slim, but without Kawhi Leonard and Tony Parker due to injury, it was nearly impossible. Kevin Durant and company made sure to make easy work of the Spurs and that they did.

In an interview with the Mercury News, Spurs center, Pau Gasol, said the tear the Warriors are on is something the league has quite never been seen before:

“They’re in a groove,” Gasol said. “They know what it takes to win and obviously they’ve been champions, they’ve established records that have never been set before and they’re on a path to get another championship. In all my years in the league, they’re playing at the highest level right now.”

The way the Warriors are playing is what many expected when they added Durant last summer. Steph Curry is starting to regain his MVP form and Draymond Green continues to be an all-around force, so it is safe to say the Warriors are well-equipped for a successful postseason.

Golden State would love a shot at redemption against the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are up 3-1 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. If the Cavs proceed to eliminate the Celtics, it would be the third straight season they face the Warriors in the NBA Finals and fans everywhere are anticipating the matchup.

After last season’s seven game classic and the moves both teams have made since, everyone has assumed there would be a rubber match between the two. From they way both teams are currently playing, it could potentially be a historic matchup.