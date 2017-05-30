NBA News: Markelle Fultz Wants Boston Celtics To Choose Him No. 1 Overall ‘Really Bad’

The 2017 NBA Draft is set for June 22, with a deep draft class all ready to make an impact at the next level. Amongst the top prospects slated for the lottery portion of the draft, it seems as though all signs point towards Markelle Fultz being drafted first overall by the Boston Celtics.

Fultz is viewed as the most NBA-ready prospect amongst the choices, ready to contribute with a deadly offensive arsenal. His NBA Draft profile already demonstrates an offensive repertoire that is fundamentality sound, even while playing for an underwhelming University of Washington team.

As the NBA Draft looms closer, both the teams and prospects have a chance to acclimate themselves with one another. When digging deeper, a key piece in the interview process is creating a relationship with a possible pick. In a piece by ESPN’s Jeff Goodman, Fultz stated that the Celtics have reached out about finalizing a formal visit:

“I’ve talked to Danny a few times, and they want to get me to come out there for a visit,” Fultz told ESPN. “They just want to get a chance to know me better as a person.”

Celtics leading scorer and 2017 All-Star Isaiah Thomas stated that he has already spoken to Fultz, opening a possible relationship. The Celtics are in a unique position, after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals and owning the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

After the reveal of the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery, the ideal scenario slated either Fultz or Lonzo Ball being the top pick, with another inner rivalry between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers brewing. Both players hail from the Pac 12, competing throughout the season to gain an advantage on the other. However, Fultz feels he is the clear-cut choice for the top overall pick:

“I want to be the No. 1 pick really bad,” Fultz added. “It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid, and I feel like I would fit well in Boston.”

The 6’4″, 195 lbs. guard has yet to officially schedule a visit with the Celtics but has closely watched the team throughout their playoff run. Fultz averaged 23.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.9 assists during his freshman campaign, although the University of Washington finished with a 9-22 record.