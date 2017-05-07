NBA News: Floyd Mayweather Interested In Purchasing Team After Meeting With Magic Johnson

The fan base of the NBA has steadily grown throughout the world, reaching an all-time high in popularity. Whether rich or poor, fans come together to watch their favorite team and their championship race. In the realm of sports, athletes often find themselves enjoying other athletes compete at the highest level, as is the case with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The champion and undefeated boxer is an avid basketball fan, always sitting courtside at many different arenas throughout the NBA season. Mayweather does have certain favorites around the league, such as his respect for Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas.

Mayweather was often seen at many Los Angeles Lakers games throughout the years, sitting courtside next to the likes of Jack Nicholson, Denzel Washington and many more. When it comes to Mayweather, his $340 million net worth (according to Forbes) has entertained many financial investments and interests.

In fact, Mayweather has gained an interest for the NBA market. The retired champion recently had a meeting with Lakers legend Magic Johnson, with Mayweather leaving the meeting with a sense of urgency to become an owner, via Mayweather’s Twitter:

Just had a great meeting with @MagicJohnson. It's about time for me to buy an NBA team…https://t.co/Z9BZbeznxd pic.twitter.com/zkfwKIgJIY — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) May 4, 2017

Although he formally entered retirement, Mayweather has been recently linked to the possible mega fight with Conor McGregor, with a reported $100 million meeting point for Mayweather and the money team. While Mayweather has quite the financial assets, he will likely have to find some partners to finalize a deal.

With 20 of the current NBA owners being billionaires, Mayweather can find a partnership just like Derek Jeter and his current bid to buy the Miami Marlins. The Michigan native remains one of the larger attractions in sports, with his potential UFC-boxing crossover with McGregor set to be historic draw.

Johnson, the president of basketball operations for the Lakers, is quite the successful businessman himself. His different ventures have turned him into quite the entrepreneur, as is the case with other famous athletes. Another Lakers legend, Shaquille O’Neal, has also invested in many franchises that have paid dividends.