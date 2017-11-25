NBA News: Derrick Rose Away From Cavaliers, Possibly Contemplating Retirement

As they try and make their fourth consecutive trip to the NBA Finals, the Cleveland Cavaliers have been dealing with a ton of issues along the way. The latest involves point guard Derrick Rose, one of their big signings this past offseason.

After trading away Kyrie Irving, Rose was one of the players Cleveland tasked with replacing what Irving brought. So far he has done an adequate job, but as has been the case throughout his career, has struggled to stay healthy.

Rose has played in just seven games so far this season and recently stepped away from the team. According to Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin of ESPN, Rose is contemplating retirement and the constant injuries are weighing on him:

Cavaliers guard Derrick Rose has left the team and is seriously re-evaluating his future in the NBA, league sources told ESPN. There is growing uncertainty inside and outside the franchise about whether he will return to the team, league sources said […] One team source told ESPN of Rose: “He’s tired of being hurt, and it’s taking a toll on him mentally.”

The frustration is understandable. Rose was the NBA MVP in 2011, but hasn’t been the same since a torn ACL in the first game of the 2012 playoffs. Despite the situation, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said he expects Rose to return at some point:

“I don’t have a time frame,” Lue said. “You know, I want him to take his time. Like I said, it’s a personal matter. Just know the team, the coaches, the organization, we all have his back. I wish him well, and we expect to have him back.”

Whether or not Rose returns is unknown. Sometimes a great player can struggle to deal with no longer being capable of producing at the level he once did. For someone like Rose, only 29 years old and who should be in his prime, that can be even more difficult.

Whatever he decides, Rose has the support of his teammates and the Cavaliers franchise. They certainly hope he will eventually return to help this team once playoff time comes.

