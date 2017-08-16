NBA News: 2K18 Releases ‘Get Shook’ Trailer Featuring Lakers Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball

We have reached a quiet phase during the NBA offseason, as both the players themselves and fans get anxious. While players like LeBron James patiently await for the arrival of training camp, fans have an opportunity to get excited about the season through the release of NBA 2K18.

The captivating video game, with stellar graphics features the players wearing their new selection of jerseys, with cameos from many of the NBA elite. A couple of Los Angeles Lakers made the cut as well, with Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball each getting their own spotlight during the commercial.

2K18 is set to be released on Sept. 19, 2017, just a few weeks before the NBA season itself gets underway. This year’s edition of games come with two different cover options, with Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and current Cleveland Cavalier Kyrie Irving.

2K Sports has done a great job of interacting with their Twitter fan base, releasing the ratings for the players periodically. This has gotten some interaction from the NBA players themselves, stating their happiness or displeasure with the rating they received.

Ball, in a tie with Markelle Fultz, received the highest rating in his rookie class with a rating of 80. On the other hand, Ingram received a rating of 76, a low bar which he can certainly elevate past in a projected dominant season.

A little controversy arose for the Lakers when an image of 2K18 was released showing Ingram getting dunked on by Atlanta Hawks rookie John Collins. Ball, his new teammate and running mate, emphatically stated that the picture needs to be changed, or else they’d risk losing a customer. However, 2K answered the call and shortly released a picture of Ingram returning the favor.