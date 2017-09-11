NBA G-League’s South Bay Lakers Ticket Sales Begin Tuesday

The NBA G-League is set to have their first season under their new identity, with an improving league, upgraded outlook, and set of determined players. These players continue to fight for a chance at a 10-day contract, just one league shy of their ultimate goal of playing in the NBA. One franchise that has done a magnificent job with transcending talent is the South Bay Lakers, formerly known as the Los Angeles D-Fenders, who are an affiliate of the Los Angeles Lakers.

While the G-League upgraded their name with the sponsorship of Gatorade, the South Bay Lakers decided to completely change their affiliation. The Lakers became the first NBA franchise to own their own G-League team in the South Bay Lakers. The G-League is set to take off at the beginning of November, with an expected increase in attendance with a revamped outlook.

In an effort to get ahead of the game, the South Bay Lakers announced that ticket sales for the upcoming 2017-18 season will begin on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Fans can go to www.sblakers.com/tickets to make purchases towards any of their home games this season. Sales begin at 10:00 A.M. PST.

The South Bay Lakers will host their home games at a different location this season, moving away from their old home in the Toyota Sports Center. Just like their NBA counterparts, the South Bay Lakers will be direct beneficiaries of the upgraded facilities, with their games being held at the brand new UCLA Health Training Center.

Since their first season in 2006, the South Bay Lakers have had 23 players called up to the NBA, with 18 player assignments to their actual NBA counterparts. The South Bay Lakers will host 24 games this season at the new UCLA Health TC, including their home opener on Nov. 8 against the Santa Cruz Warriors.

The roster, guided by head coach Coby Karl, could feature some former NBA players like DeJuan Blair and Vander Blue, along with Summer League standouts Travis Wear and Alex Caruso.