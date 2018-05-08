NBA Free Agent Rumors: LeBron James To Sign With Lakers Or 76ers

So far the biggest story of these NBA Playoffs has been the ongoing dominance of Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James.

The future Hall-of-Famer is putting forth one of his best postseason performances ever, but even with that going on, many are already looking ahead to the summer where, once again, James will be the biggest story.

He will become an unrestricted free agent and many are wondering if James will decide to leave Cleveland once again. The Los Angeles Lakers are already known to be one of the top suitors for his services, and the Philadelphia 76ers and Houston Rockets have also been mentioned as possible landing spots.

If ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is to be believed, however, there are only two possibilities for LeBron this summer, and they are the Lakers and the Sixers, via ESPN L.A.:

“LeBron James’ next destination comes down to two cities… L.A. or Philly.”

It’s always important to take these rumors for what they are, rumors. Even someone as well-known and plugged in as Smith could get wrong information.

That being said, whether or not it’s true, it is impressive to see the Lakers consistently being mentioned as a very real possibility for the top free agents this summer.

This doesn’t mean the Lakers are locks to land James or Paul George in free agency, but it is proof that the growth this franchise has shown over the past couple of seasons has caught the eye of everyone around the NBA.

Of course, the Sixers have done the same, and even more, as they finished with the third best record in the East and won a playoff series.

There will be plenty of more speculation and rumors from now until the time James makes his final decision and the Lakers will surely be at the forefront of a great deal of them.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB